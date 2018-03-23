Kai Lenny and Kim McDonald collaborate on surfboard auction item for Surfrider Foundation

Maui fine artist Kim McDonald and Kai Lenny, world-famous surfer and seven-time SUP World Champion, have collaborated to create a collectible autographed surfboard to be auctioned for the Surfrider Foundation. One hundred percent of the proceeds are going to the nonprofit grassroots organization.

The “Soul of the Sea” surfboard is a world-class shaped board, hand painted by McDonald. First, Kai Lenny dipped his feet in paint for the signature art element. Then McDonald designed the board around his footprints to highlight the importance of Lenny’s feet being the primary focus of the board. The final touch was a signature by Lenny.

“I have joined forces with Kai Lenny and was moved to develop a unique concept with my surfboard art, bringing the elements of his footprints and autograph, along with my design aesthetic, to life on a gorgeous aqua blue Gun Surfboard,” McDonald said. “The blue color represents the ocean, the green and white represent the movement in the waves of the sea. The shark is Kai’s spirit animal; in the Polynesian culture, sharks represent power, strength and luck.”

McDonald hopes to have this board be the first of many with professional athletes, raising funds for nonprofits. “My goal with this project is to create beautiful art and raise funds and awareness for the Surfrider Foundation’s mission of protecting the ocean, waves and beaches for the future,” said McDonald. “What an amazing experience this has been to collaborate on artwork with one of my all-time favorite superstar athletes, Kai Lenny.”

“Soul of the Sea” is now being auctioned off online in the Primal Patterns Auction. The auction opened at 12am on Mar. 20 and ends on Apr. 23 at 6pm EST. Visit Kimmcdonald.com/auction for more info or to bid. There will be no bidding in person, allowing anyone around the world to bid back and forth to raise funds for the foundation; online donations are also accepted, providing an opportunity for supporters to pledge any amount to the effort.

Surfrider’s coastal protection efforts are focused on the key areas of beach access, coastal preservation, plastic pollution, ocean protection and clean water. The funds from this board specifically will support water testing efforts.

“As we are enacting scalable change through the Surfrider Foundation’s efforts, projects like the Primal Patterns Auction help to support the protection of our ocean and coasts,” said Stuart Coleman, Hawaiian Islands Manager for the Surfrider Foundation. “By bidding on this piece of artwork, your actions can contribute to clean water efforts.”

“My favorite thing in the world is riding a wave, so as long as I’m riding a wave, I’m happy,” said Lenny. “To collaborate with Kim on a project such as the Primal Patterns Auction and help raise funds for Surfrider–is at the heart and soul of what it means to be a professional waterman. I must protect the environment I rely on, to continue my sport and live a healthy and meaningful life.”

Although bidding will only happen online, there will be a celebration party the day after the auction closes at Flatbread Company in Paia on Tuesday, Apr. 24 from 5-10pm. There will be a live auction for Surfrider items, art by McDonald, and Lenny will be in person for photographs and autographs.

Photo: Elena Ringeisen