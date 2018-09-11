International Coastal Clean-Up at Sugar Beach

The International Coastal Clean-Up underwater only event is happening at Sugar Beach in Kihei on Saturday, September 15th. The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute invites the public to volunteer and help clean up debris from the Sugar Beach reef. Meet at the Kealia Boardwalk, bring snorkeling gear, collection bags, and tools for cutting fishing line. Children under 15 years old should be accompanied by an adult. Email for questions and to RSVP. Free. 7:00am. Maui Ocean Center, 808-270-7000; [email protected]; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/MOC Marine Institute