 Incredible Corals: Night at the Reef at Maui Ocean Center

“Incredible Corals, a Night at the Reef” will take place at the Maui Ocean Center this Monday, July 24. This is your chance to watch live coral spawning (awww yeaaaahh) and learn more about how to protect Maui’s reef. Okay, maybe watch–hey, it’s up to the coral, and there’s no telling what kind of mood they’ll be in. There will also be a no-host bar, pupus and refreshments. $9.95-$34.95. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

Photo: Flickr/USFWS-Pacific Region