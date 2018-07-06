Incredible Corals: Night at the Reef at Maui Ocean Center

Incredible Corals: Night at the Reef will happen at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, July 12th. Based on the summer lunar cycle, it’s predicted that the rice coral species will spawn on this night. The public is invited to experience the exhibits after dark, witness a live coral spawning and see an underwater dive presentation. Due to various environmental factors, the coral spawning is not guaranteed to occur, but there’ll still be an amazing presentation called “Navigation Under the Stars” by astronomer Rakhal Kincais. $14.95 – $34.95. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Ocean Center