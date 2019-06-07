The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that this year’s Central Pacific hurricane season is likely to be whirling with cyclone activity. There is a 70 percent chance of above-normal cyclone activity, NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center said, with a 20 percent chance of near-normal activity and a 10 percent chance of below-normal activity.

NOAA predicts five to eight cyclones (tropical depressions, tropical storms, or hurricanes) will pass through the Central Pacific during the 2019 season, which begins on Saturday, June 1 and ends on November 30. In a normal season, four to five cyclones are expected.

“This outlook reflects the forecast for El Nino to likely continue through the hurricane season. Also, ocean temperatures in the main hurricane formation region are expected to remain above-average, and vertical wind shear is predicted to be weaker-than-average,” said NOAA’s lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at the Climate Prediction Center, Gerry Bell. “All of these conditions point to an above-normal season.”

“As we prepare for another active hurricane season in the Central Pacific, we urge everyone to have an emergency plan now, so that you are ready for the devastating impacts that a tropical cyclone could bring to the State of Hawai‘i,” said Chris Brenchley, director of NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center. “It is essential that you know where and how to get official information, even in the event of a power failure, and that you have your emergency supply kit ready well before any storms threaten.”

To learn more about hurricane preparedness including information on building an emergency kit, visit Ready.gov/hurricanes. NOAA’s National Hurricane Center’s website is available at Nhc.noaa.gov. Maui County Emergency Management Agency is at Mauicounty.gov/70/Emergency-Management-Agency.