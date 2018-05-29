Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival at Historic Iao Theater

The annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival will be at the Historic Iao Theater on Saturday June 2nd. The event will premiere seven short environmental films made by youth from 12 different Maui schools. This year’s films feature a National Geographic-style mockumentary about community efforts to restore over 60 acres of coastal land in Kaʻehu. Other films include The Ocean: Our Foundation, Earth Doctor and Turn Back Time. $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Doors open at 6:40pm. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival

photo courtesy of Maui Huliau