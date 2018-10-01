How Film Can Be a Tool for Social Change at Akaku Community Media

“How Film Can Be a Tool for Social Change” will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, October 4th. The event will present information about the Maui Huliau Foundation’s history and programs. Staff members and students will present a talk story session about youth-led environmental efforts, and their perspective about how film can be used as a tool for social change. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Huliau Foundation
