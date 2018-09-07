Hemp Revolution at Akaku Maui Community Media

The Hemp Revolution is happening at Akaku Maui Community Media on Thursday, September 13th. Steve Rose, aka the “Chief Hempster” of the Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Development (MHIRD), will give a short presentation on “Maui’s Hempstatic Future.” He’ll discuss MHIRD’s plans for producing hemp, and how they’ll support sustainability with agriculture, housing, products, and soil/water remediation. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2NiaKKM
photo courtesy of Flickr/Mark
