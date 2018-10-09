Help Restore Honokowai with Maui Cultural Lands on Sunday, October 14th. Here’s a great opportunity to dedicate your efforts to restoration and conservation on Maui. Attendees will restore an ancient Hawaiian village by removing invasive plants from this 800-year-old archaeological site. Volunteers will also learn about Hawaiian medicinal plants, history, and culture. Space is limited. For more information about registration, please email or phone. Free. [email protected]; 808-270-7059.
photo courtesy of Facebook/MOC
Comments