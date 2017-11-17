Hawaii Wildlife Fund’s Benefit For The Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Hawaii Wildlife Fund is holding an island-wide benefit for the Hawksbill Sea Turtle that runs through Sunday, Dec. 31. HWF has partnered with five local restaurants to offer the community a Naked Turtle Rum Cocktail. A portion of all cocktail proceeds will go directly to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund’s mission to protect the endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle. Participating cocktails and bars include: Naked Runner at the South Shore Tiki Lounge; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch. Check individual bars for hours of operation. Wildhawaii.org

Photo: Curtis Geary