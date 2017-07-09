There’s a Hardware Science DIY Event at Makawao Public Library this Saturday, July 15. Hosted by HouseMart Ace Hardware and HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts, this keiki event is a special celebration of the HSPLS 2017 Summer Reading Program. Kids 5 years and older are invited to attend this fun interactive event with the whole family. Activities will be focused on building a better world with science. Free. 10:30am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org
Photo: Flickr/ Jeffrey Beall
Comments