Hana Metals Recycling Event at Hana Landfill

The Hana Metals Recycling Event will be at Hana Landfill from Thursday, November 1st until Saturday, November 3rd. There is no excuse to dump on the side of the road when we have services like this! Accepted metal items include appliances, scrap metals, propane tanks, auto batteries, up to 15 auto tires, refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters. Accepted electronics include (four items max per person): TVs, computers, monitors, and printers. For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc at 808-351-3504 or the E-cycling hotline at 808-280-6460. 8:00am. Hana Landfill, (35 H-360, Hana).

photo courtesy of Flickr/Daniel_Bauer