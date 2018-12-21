Haleakalā National Park accepting internship applications

There are five internships positions available at Haleakala National Park in the fields of Interpretation, Cultural Resource Management, Team Leader, and Visitor/Resources Protection. Hawai`i college residents interested in cultural and natural resources careers are encouraged to apply for the 2019 ‘Imi I Ka Lama College Internship Program.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive process which includes a formal application, a background check, and an interview. Interns are eligible to receive a $200 weekly living allowance; the Team Leader will receive $400 weekly. Graduates of the program also will be eligible to receive a $1252 AmeriCorps Education Award.

Internship candidates must be available to work June 10 through August 2, 7:30am-4pm, not including travel time; free transportation will be provided to and from the park from designated locations. All interns must be able to secure their own housing in local communities.

Applications are also being accepted for the Pōhai Maile Internship Program. Applicants must be Hawai‘i residents and currently enrolled in grades 9-12. The internships will begin June 24 through July 12. To apply go to nps.gov/hale/getinvolved/index.htm.

To apply go to Kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/168. Applications must be submitted via email by Friday, March 1, 2019 at 4pm. Free transportation to the park will be provided from designated sites in Central Maui and Upcountry. Interns are eligible to receive a living allowance of $200 per week.