Go Green Recycle at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Go Green Recycle will be at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, April 21. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina are collaborating to bring residential recycling to West Maui. Accepted recyclables include appliances, e-waste (just computers and television sets), lead acid batteries, scrap metals, non-iron metals, tires and HI-5 redemption items. This program runs every third Saturday of the month until June. Free. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; MalamaMauiNui.org
Photo: Flickr/ Alan Levine
