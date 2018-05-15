Go Green Recycle at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Go Green Recycle will be at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, May 19. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continue to collaborate to bring residential recycling to West Maui. Accepted recyclables include appliances, computers, televisions, lead-acid batteries, scrap metals, non-iron metals, tires and HI-5 redemption items. This program runs every third Saturday of the month until the end of June. Free. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; MalamaMauiNui.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui
