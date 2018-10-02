Get the Drift and Bag It at Baldwin Beach Park

“Get the Drift and Bag It” will be at Baldwin Beach Park on Saturday, October 6th. Here’s a chance to join a beach clean up on Maui’s North Shore. The event is presented by Malama Maui Nui partners like Pa‘ia Town Association, Maui Lifeguards Association, and Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter. Go online for more information, and download the Clean Swell app prior to the beach clean up. Free. 9:00am. Baldwin Beach Park, (Alawai Rd., Pa‘ia); Oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/cleanswell
photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui
Comments