There’s a fundraiser for the Oceanwide Science Institute (OSI) at Flatbread Company in Paia on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Money raised from this family friendly benefit will go directly to OSI’s projects: investigating the ways in which Spinner Dolphins and Humpback Whales utilize different areas of Maui Nui, and investigating the function of the North Pacific Humpback Whale song. Flatbread will donate a portion of the proceeds from every pizza sale, and there’ll also be a silent auction of items from local companies like Pride of Maui, Maui Surfer Girls, Ultimate Whale Watch and more. 5pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Photo: Eden Zang