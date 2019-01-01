There’s a Friends of Haleakala National Park Meeting at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center on Monday, January 7th. The public, and past and present volunteers, are invited to their annual membership meeting in Pukalani. Park representatives will give updates about 2018 achievements and challenges, and discussions will commence about improvement goals for 2019. Members will also elect the 2019 officers. Membership is $30 per year, and can also be done online. Refreshments will also be served. 6-8pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Fhnp.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Haleakala National Park