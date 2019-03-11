Friends of Haleakala National Park is seeking volunteers for their upcoming overnight Haleakala Crater Trip on Sunday, March 24-Tuesday, March 26. They’re looking for enthusiastic and fit hikers to help do protection work for native plants and nene habitats. Volunteers will stay two nights at the Holua Cabin for free, and also have plenty of time for bird watching, star-gazing, photography, and hiking. Call or register online. Free. FHNP, (PO Box 322, Makawao); 808-205-4067; [email protected]; fhnp.org

photo courtesy of FHNP

