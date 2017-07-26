Flatbread For the Birds Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Paia

A Flatbread For the Birds Fundraiser will happen at Flatbread Company in Paia on Tuesday, Aug. 1. It’s for the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and there will be a silent auction, branded t-shirts and toy birds for sale. In addition, a portion of pizza sales will be donated to their mission of helping Maui’s endangered birds recover and restoring their native habitat. 5pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Mauiforestbirds.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project
