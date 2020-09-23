Environmental Court to Hear Closing Arguments in East Maui Water Rights Case

Sierra Club sues Board of Land and Natural Resources for its failure to protect East Maui streams from exploitation

Judge Jeffrey Crabtree of the Hawaiʻi Environmental Court will be hearing closing arguments in the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi’s case against the Board of Land and Natural Resources. The Sierra Club sued the Board of Land and Natural Resources for authorizing an increase in the amount of water taken out of the East Maui watershed. The Board of Land and Natural Resources has continuously issued temporary permits to Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation for access to 13 streams in the East Maui watershed without knowing or mitigating the harm caused by their use of these streams to water land in Central Maui.

The Hawaiʻi Environmental Court took evidence in this case in the first of its kind virtual trial held over a two and half week period in August and is now hearing closing arguments.

WHAT: Closing arguments in Sierra Club v. Board of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Alexander & Baldwin

WHEN: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 9am

WHERE: Judge Crabtree, Hawaiʻi Environmental Court via Webex

WHO: Mr. David Kimo Frankel, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi; Mr. David Schulmeister, Alexander & Baldwin; Mr. Phil Winhoff, Board of Land and Natural Resources

For permission to record the hearing, contact the court clerk’s office ahead of the hearing at 808-539-4105.

Share this: Print

Comments

comments