Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase at Queen Kaahumanu Center

There will be an Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Saturday, Aug. 12. Presented by the Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB), this is for people who want to learn more about owning an electric or hybrid vehicle on Maui. There’ll be experts answering all questions about financing, tips on buying versus leasing, as well as giveaways, prize drawings and refreshments. Free. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Jumpsmartmaui.com

Photo: Flickr/Noya Fields