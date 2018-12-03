Attend the Disappearing Shorelines Conversation at Waiola Church on Friday, December 7th. West Maui community members have been organizing to protect their shorelines. Na Papa‘i Wawae ‘Ula‘ula and the West Maui Preservation Association will host a one-day symposium with experts, policy makers, coastal geologists, legislators, and community advocates. They’ll discuss means of sustaining West Maui’s shorelines and coastal resources for generations to come. Free. 10:00am. Waiola Church, (535 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-661-4349; goo.gl/forms/dLIfsoSrwUhpHhYS2
photo courtesy of Facebook/Bianca Isaki
Comments