Enjoy Dawn Patrol with Surfrider Foundation at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, December 1st. Every month, Surfrider Foundation partners up with an ocean-friendly Maui restaurant to celebrate community and build awareness. This month, it’s a dawn patrol breakfast at DTH and will include a fried rice plate special and fresh squeezed O.J. for $15. $5 of the $15 will go directly to the Surfrider Foundation. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Down the Hatch