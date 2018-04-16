County of Maui joins Drive Electric Hawaii



Maui County has officially joined Drive Electric Hawaii, a collaboration of groups that share a vision to power Hawaii’s ground transportation with 100-percent renewable energy.

Mayor Alan Arakawa signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) earlier this month to join groups in the Drive Electric Hawaii Initiative, which aims to accelerate the cost-effective electrification of transportation in all passenger, public and fleet vehicles. Also participating in the initiative are the State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii Department of Transportation and Maui Electric Company, among others.

“This MOU reaffirms my goal of steering us away from fossil fuel use and carbon emissions in our ground transportation,” Arakawa said in an Apr. 13 news release. “Over time the county will also benefit from cost savings because the electric buses are easier to maintain and use much less fuel.”

In December, Maui joined other counties in signing a proclamation solidifying Hawaii’s role as a global renewable energy leader, with all four counties becoming the first in the nation to commit to a 100 percent renewable transportation future.

Photo courtesy of County of Maui