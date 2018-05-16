Cosmic Explorer Series: Tales From The Laniakea Supercluster at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Cosmic Explorer Series: Tales From The Laniakea Supercluster will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) on Monday, May 21. As part of the “Young Creatives: Intergalactica” exhibit at the MACC’s Schaefer Gallery, the evening will be an “out-of-this-world” presentation. Learn more about the Laniakea Supercluster, the galaxy that is home to the Milky Way and over 100,000 nearby galaxies. Enjoy a cosmic evening with astronomy presentations from Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and more special guests. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons