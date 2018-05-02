Cosmic Explorer Series: Inspiration and Wonder at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Cosmic Explorer Series’ Inspiration and Wonder Workshop will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday, May 7. It’s part of a series of events connected to the upcoming “Young Creatives: Intergalactica” exhibit at the Schaefer Gallery. You’ll hear a presentation from Harriet Witt, Maui’s own celestial explorer. Titled “The Sky Underneath Us… Is Where The Sun Is At Night,” guests will enjoy a cosmic themed evening full of goodness. There’ll also be two more talk story series (May 14 & 21) and a Cosmic Explorer Field Trip (May 15). $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Cosmic Explorer Series