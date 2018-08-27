There’s a Charity Pint Night for East Maui Watershed at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, August 31st. The East Maui Watershed Partnership protects native species and native forests in East Maui regions. They educate the community about conservation issues and perform many tasks to seek ecosystem balance in Maui Nui. MBC will donate 50 percent of all beer profits to their organization. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/East Maui Watershed
