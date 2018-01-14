Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka at Old Lahaina Luau 

Maui Time

Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka will be at the Old Lahaina Luau on Saturday, Jan. 20. It’s the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust’s 17th annual benefit luau in support of conservation of Hawaii’s landscapes and cultural resources. Guests can look forward to an island-style pa`ina with ono luau fare, complimentary cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. $175. 5pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

