There’s a Bill Nye Film Screening at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, October 25th. Known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye is a science, research, and discovery advocate. The film will cover topics that uncover the scientific truths about climate change, evolution, and a science-based worldview. The film features Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan, and many others. The film is a PBS Distribution release. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Bill Nye The Science Guy
