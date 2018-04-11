Bill McKibben in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You can see educator and environmentalist Bill McKibben at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Wednesday, April 18. He’s the author of The End of Nature (1989), founder of 350.org and a recipient of the 2013 Gandhi Prize, 2013 Thomas Merton Prize and the 2014 Right Livelihood Prize. After the presentation, there’ll be a Q&A, book signing, book fair and a courtyard reception with live music, champagne and dessert. Presented by the Merwin Conservancy. $25 and $10 for students. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Merwin Conservancy