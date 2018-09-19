Attend Benefit for the Birds at Bistro Casanova on Tuesday, September 25th. The Maui Forest Birds Project (MFBP) is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui. The public is invited to support Maui Nui by enjoying Italian dining and giving back. Purchase your meal, mention the project’s name, and follow the restaurant’s instructions to have 20 percent of your meal’s price donated to MFBP. 5:00pm. Bistro Casanova, (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/MFBRP