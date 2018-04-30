Become Circular Beach Cleanup at Veterans Peace Park

The next Become Circular Beach Cleanup will happen at Veterans Peace Park on Saturday, May 5. The Become Circular Task Force meets up every first Friday to clear Maui’s oceans of plastic and toxic and harmful debris. Check-in will happen at a pop-up tent near Kahului Harbor (look for blue and green task force flags). After the clean-up, there’ll be a celebration and lunch with Zero Waste. Free. 9am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Be Circular