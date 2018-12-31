There’s a Become Circular Beach Clean Up at Veterans Peace Park on Saturday, January 5th. After ringing in the New Year, put those NYE good intentions out into the world by volunteering to clean up Kahului Harbor. Get ready to clear Maui’s ocean of harmful plastics and debris with the Become Circular Task Force. Check in at the pop-up tent near the harbor. Following the clean up, there’ll be a zero waste lunch provided. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Be Circular