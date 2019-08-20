Baldwin Beach Park Final Concept Plan Released Ahead of Thursday Open House

The County of Maui is inviting the public to view the newly released final concept for the Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4:30-7pm. Interested individuals can drop in at the Pa‘ia Community Center anytime during the event, which is the third and last open house for the project, said county assistant communications director Christopher Sugidono. The open house will allow interested members of the public opportunities to speak with Department of Parks and Recreation staff and the consultant team which helped create the plan.

“Some of the critical issues the plan will address are what kinds of activities and facilities are needed to meet the needs of county residents, how to address sea level rise, the size and location of parking, and managing overall use of the park,” Sugidono said. The park has never had a master plan, he added, and currently has “a considerable amount of undeveloped land that can be developed for recreational purposes.”

The proposed development, however, has drawn some opposition. In a recently circulated flyer, community members expressed concern with the proposed parking lots and removal of trees between Baldwin Beach Park and Pa‘ia Bay.

Baldwin Beach Park is one of the county’s largest beach parks, measuring 55.87 acres, and is one of three beach parks on the North Shore that attracts major use. For more information, contact county planner David Yamashita at 270-6508 or [email protected]

Image courtesy County of Maui