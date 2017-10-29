Arbor Day 1,000 Hawaiian Tree Giveaway at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

The Arbor Day 1,000 Hawaiian Tree Giveaway will be at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens (MNBG) on Saturday, Nov. 4. In partnership with MECO and Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, MNBG will give away 1,000 Hawaiian trees for free (one tree per person of any age). Experts will be on hand to help you choose the best tree for where you live. There’ll also be lectures, activities and environmental education. Free. 10am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

Photo courtesy MNBG