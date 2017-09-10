Annual Lahaina Town Clean Up at Kamehameha Iki Park

The 13th annual Lahaina Town Clean Up will take place at Kamehameha Iki Park on Saturday, Sept. 16. Everyone is invited to volunteer and comb the coastline for debris from Puamana to Mala Wharf. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided by Ruth’s Chris Steak House, lunch will be provided by Pacific’O and drinking water will be supplied by Tropic Water. Clean up supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, litter grabbers, small nets and to trucks to haul garbage and recycling. Bring a reusable water bottle and reef-safe sunscreen. Free. 8am. Kamehameha Iki Park, (525 Front St., Lahaina)

Photo: Flickr/Jasperado