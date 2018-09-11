Additional closure announcements ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia

Tropical Storm Olivia continues to head directly for Maui County.

The University of Hawai‘i has announced that UH Maui College and all Maui County education centers will be closed by 4:30pm on Tuesday, Sep. 11 and all day Wednesday, Sep. 12. Tuesday night classes after 4:30pm are cancelled. The closure includes education centers on Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Hana, and Lahaina.

Governor David Ige also announced that state employees in Maui County are granted administrative leave, and state offices will be closed, on Wednesday Sep. 12.

However, employees from the following categories are required to report to work unless otherwise excused:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators

Disaster Response Workers

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary also announced that all its courts and facilities in Maui County will be closed on Wednesday. Employees in the Second Circuit are excused from work unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

“As a result of the closures,” Hawai‘i State Judiciary said in a statement, “Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has issued an order extending any Maui County (Second Circuit) court matter with a filing or hearing due date of Sept. 12 until Sept. 13. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Sept. 13.

In addition, hearings or trials cancelled due to the closure of the courts will be rescheduled to the next available date with due consideration for any statutory mandates.”