Your Voice Political Workshops on Maui

“Your Voice” Political Workshops will be at various locations from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22. Led by the Legislature’s Public Access Room (PAR), the workshops will cover the state legislative process and deadlines, power dynamics and give tips on effective lobbying, testifying and communicating with senators and representatives. Handouts will also be provided. Free. Schedule: Sept. 18: 1:30pm at Kahului Community Center; Sept. 19: 1:30pm and 6pm at Kenolio Recreation Complex; Sept. 20: 1:30pm at Tavares Community Center and 6pm at Haiku Community Center; Sept. 21: 6pm at Wailuku Public Library; Sept. 22: 1:30pm and 6pm Kaunoa West Maui Senior Center. 808-587-0478; LBRhawaii.org/PAR

Photo: Flickr/Neon Tommy