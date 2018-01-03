WMTA Annual Meeting at West Maui Senior Center

West Maui Taxpayers Association’s (WMTA) annual meeting will take place at the West Maui Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The meeting will begin with official WMTA business including an election for the Board of Directors. There will also be guest speakers and presentations about issues that are important to the West Maui community. The public is welcome to attend and there’ll also be free food. Free. 5pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Westmaui.org

Photo: Alistair Cunningham