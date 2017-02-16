Will Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s recent Syria trip hurt her popularity?

Maui Time

by

Hawaii News Now posted a very interesting story about U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–2nd District, and her recent fact-finding trip to Syria, where she met twice with dictator Bashar al-Assad. The story is hooked to statements from Muslim Association of Hawaii chairperson Hakim Ouansafi, who is very critical of Gabbard’s trip (click here for my Feb. 1 story on the trip).

“It is absolutely no different than saying we want to help the victims of the Holocaust, and then you go and meet with Hitler twice,” Ouansafi said in the story. “Truly, this will go in history as a black mark in her record.”

While I completely agree with the assertion, I also doubt it will do any political damage to Gabbard. See, Gabbard is very popular in Hawaii (and around the country, as you’ll see in a moment). During the 2016 election, she decisively beat back her challengers (Gabbard won 77.6 percent of the vote in the primary and 76.2 percent during the general).

But when reader recently asked me whether Gabbard’s Syria trip had hurt her popularity, I could only say that I had no idea (there is little to no polling done here, especially in non-election years). So I posed the question to Colin Moore, UH Manoa professor of political science and longtime observer of Hawaii elections.

“It’s hard to know because there’s no polling data, so there’s no way to really do any analysis,” Moore said. “My guess is that she’s still quite popular and that most voters either don’t know or don’t care about her trip to Syria. Her base is an unusual mix of veterans and progressives. My guess is that not all of them were happy about the Syria trip, but they probably still support her.”

Moore is just speculating, but I have no argument with his analysis. What’s more, when you look at her campaign contributions, it’s easy to wonder whether it would make a difference to Gabbard’s election chances even if her trip (or anything else) made her unpopular with her constituents.

That’s because Gabbard raises the vast majority of her campaign money from political action committees and individuals located outside of the 2nd District (and Hawaii itself, as it turns out). According to the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP), an astonishing 90 percent of her campaign contributions during the 2016 election came from outside her district. And it’s not like she was just pulling in a lot of Honolulu money, either–during the election, just 27 percent of Gabbard’s campaign contributions came from Hawaii. The rest came in from the Mainland (much of it from California, Texas and Massachusetts).

The same was true during the 2014 election, the CRP noted (during that year, 91 percent of her campaign contributions came from outside her district and 70 percent arrived from some state other than Hawaii).

This is not normal–even for Hawaii. To see that we only need check on the campaign contributions of Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D–1st District. During the 2016 election, the CRP noted, 62 percent of her campaign contributions came from within the 1st District. What’s more, 79 percent of her contributions came from within Hawaii.

We can also look at the data from Gabbard’s direct predecessor, though the CRP only has state percentages for that race. During the 2010 election, Mazie Hirono (who is now a U.S. Senator) won reelection to the 2nd District seat with 74 percent of her contributions coming from within Hawaii.

Information like this should make 2nd District voters nervous. But given Moore’s earlier analysis, I doubt it will happen.

Photo of Rep. Gabbard courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

  • dopamineboy

    Notice Maui Time didn’t include this note of local Muslim support for Gabbard. It doesn’t fit their anti-Gabbard agenda. University of Hawaii professor Ibrahim Aoude told Hawaii News Now he admired Gabbard’s courage. “I have a lot of respect for Tulsi Gabbard even before that. She’s a major in the reserves. That is an important thing. That is a real American hero for me,” Aoude said.

  • Daniel S

    Tulsi cares about the people of Hawaii and is not beholden to the corrupt neo-con establishment, which is why they are constantly trying to smear her. The death and destruction that has occurred in Syria, as well as Libya and Iraq, as a direct result of U.S. regime change policy is horrific. 500,000 Iraqi children died during the Iraq war alone. Libya was a well functioning country until the U.S. deposed Gaddafi.

    Now they are trying to depose Assad by arming terrorist extremists. Anyone who thinks the U.S. is fueling war in Syria for “humanitarian” reasons has been completely conned by the pro-war propaganda. The reality is there are dictators all around the world that the U.S. doesn’t bother because there isn’t a monetary interest in turning their country into a hellhole. Syria represents significant economic and strategic interests for the U.S. and Assad wasn’t the lackey of the necons/corporate interests, so they decided to try to take him out, with absolutely no concern for the incredible death and destruction that the people of Syria would suffer in the process.

  • Sequoia Sempervirens

    Tulsi Gabbard is an Islamophobe who used to go on Fox News and rail against Obama for not being Islamophobic enough. She nearly kissed the feet of India’s Hindu-ultra-nationalist leader Modi, who personally presided over riotous genocide of Muslims. Gabbard is endorsed by Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and David Duke: https://twitter.com/DrDavidDuke/status/832054932131950593

    Assad is a mass murderer who crushed a grassroots democratic uprising through a wave of state-sponsored mass torture, rape, and murder. Assad helped create ISIS through many actions, including releasing fundamentalists from prison (while filling them with democratic protesters, many of whom were tortured to death), systematically not targeting ISIS militarily, and buying oil from them. The U.S. didn’t attempt regime change in Syria — if they did, it would have happened. The U.S. dithered, throwing a few guns and bullets into the mix but basically standing by and letting Assad and Putin commit genocide in Syria.

    • dopamineboy

      Gabbard is not an Islamophobe. Get your facts right. She has gone on TV criticizing Obama for not calling out radical Islamic extremism, which is what ISIS is. Gabbard – “It is important that we make the distinction between the vast majority of Muslims who are practicing their spiritual path, versus the small handful of people who like ISIS and al-Qaeda, who
      believe that unless you abide by their caliphate and their theocracy,
      you should be killed.” And it’s laughable if you think Assad helped create ISIS, when it was actually fomented by the US invasion of Iraq. Do we really need one more regime change like the ongoing disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya?

    • Daniel S

      Also she completely repudiated David Duke and called him out for his hateful racism, so it is completely disingenuous to bring up that comment. Tulsi cares deeply for Muslim people; no one has suffered more than the Muslim people as a result of the U.S. regime-change wars in Iraq, Libya and now Syria. The U.S. arming terrorists in Syria has caused unbelievable suffering in that country – the U.S. certainly knew that Assad would fight back when outside countries decided to arm terrorist “rebels’ to try to get rid of him.

      People act like they care about Muslims because of some word choice to identify the extremists who are torturing, raping and killing other Muslims by the hundreds of thousands, but meanwhile they don’t give a cr*p that the U.S. continually invades primarily Muslim countries, killing hundreds of thousands of primarily Muslim people. It’s so hypocritical it’s sickening. I’m so proud we have a representative like Tulsi to cut through the crap and try to stop this horrific, regime-change insanity. Ultimately, it will take the will of the American people to stand up to this madness.

  • Mauiday

    Thank you for the information on the outside of Hawaii source of Tulsi’s campaign contributions. I did not know that. And I suspect the majority of her constituents do not know that. It would be interesting to identify more specifically the political orientation of the groups outside of Hawaii that donate to Ms. Gabbard.