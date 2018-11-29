West Maui Community Plan visioning workshop

The public has been invited to participate in a visioning workshop for the West Maui Community Plan, which will guide future growth and is the first of Maui’s six regional community plans to be updated since the adoption of the Maui Island Plan in 2012.

During the workshop, the County Department of Planning will help the community determine its wants and needs. Attendees will be guided through a process of exploring what it wants more of, wants less of, wants to preserve, and what its values are. The department will then use the information gathered to collaborate with the community on a vision statement for the plan.

Creating a vision statement is an important step in the process of updating a community plan, county spokesperson Rod Antone said. A vision statement reflects the community’s values and priorities for future growth, development, and preservation. It also serves as a guide to help identify goals, policies, and actions in the community plan, which describes what the community wants to achieve in 20 years.

The existing West Maui Community Plan was adopted in 1996. The update process has and will continue to involve numerous community meetings and workshops, according to the County Department of Planning. The review process formally begins with the Community Plan Advisory Committee, which will review a draft updated plan and offer recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft updated plan, and the Maui County Council will review and adopt the updated plan.

The visioning workshop is scheduled from 5:30-8pm on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the West Maui Senior Center, 788 Pauoa St., Lahaina.The public can also learn about visioning and provide input online at Wearemaui.org. Residents are encouraged to sign up via the website to receive email updates. For general planning information, visit Mauicounty.gov/planning.

Image courtesy Flickr/Curt Smith