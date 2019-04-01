Learn about the Wailuku Civic Complex Project at County Council Chambers on Thursday, April 4th. In a Q&A format, he Wailuku Civic Complex Advisory Committee and Maui County Department of Management staff will be on hand to answer the public’s questions, listen to ideas and concerns, and provide information on the project. Free. 5pm. County Council Chambers, Kalana O Maui Building (200 S. High St. 8th Floor, Wailuku); mauicounty.gov/192/Maui-Redevelopment-Agency
photo courtesy of Flickr/Eric
