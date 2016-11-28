U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rejects white supremacist David Duke support

You know you live in a magical age when politics is largely conducted on Twitter and repulsive white supremacy infests much of the Republican Party. But hey–here we are. As we (and pretty much everyone else) reported last week, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D–Hawaii, took a meeting on Nov. 21 with President-elect Donald Trump. She says they discussed foreign policy, while the press corps reported that she’s under consideration for some kind of administration post. The meeting would have attracted great attention by itself, but a few days prior a letter signed by 169 House Democrats, none of which were named Tulsi Gabbard, went to Baby Donald denouncing his decision to choose white nationalist Breitbart honcho Stephen Bannon to be his “chief strategist.” Gabbard’s decision not to sign the letter only heightened emotions out here that she was, in fact, soft on the white supremacy espoused by Trump and his inner circle.

But apparently, even Gabbard has limits. On Nov. 23, former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke–as big a Trump fan as there is–tweeted that Gabbard would make an excellent Secretary of State:

Tulsi Gabbard for Secretary of State! An example of the need for political realignment https://t.co/4txsxtPU3N pic.twitter.com/GAafKNjbkB — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 24, 2016

Ugh.

On Nov. 26, Gabbard spurned Duke’s love note, though she did so using an @ reply that meant many of her Twitter followers (unless they also follow David Duke) probably missed:

@DrDavidDuke U didn't know I'm Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn't use "whites only" water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 27, 2016

Bravo, I say, though I have to question why it took Gabbard three days to respond to the despicable David Duke.

Photo of Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Congress