U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rejects white supremacist David Duke support

You know you live in a magical age when politics is largely conducted on Twitter and repulsive white supremacy infests much of the Republican Party. But hey–here we are. As we (and pretty much everyone else) reported last week, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D–Hawaii, took a meeting on Nov. 21 with President-elect Donald Trump. She says they discussed foreign policy, while the press corps reported that she’s under consideration for some kind of administration post. The meeting would have attracted great attention by itself, but a few days prior a letter signed by 169 House Democrats, none of which were named Tulsi Gabbard, went to Baby Donald denouncing his decision to choose white nationalist Breitbart honcho Stephen Bannon to be his “chief strategist.” Gabbard’s decision not to sign the letter only heightened emotions out here that she was, in fact, soft on the white supremacy espoused by Trump and his inner circle.

But apparently, even Gabbard has limits. On Nov. 23, former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke–as big a Trump fan as there is–tweeted that Gabbard would make an excellent Secretary of State:

On Nov. 26, Gabbard spurned Duke’s love note, though she did so using an @ reply that meant many of her Twitter followers (unless they also follow David Duke) probably missed:

 

Bravo, I say, though I have to question why it took Gabbard three days to respond to the despicable David Duke.

Photo of Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Congress

  • Sasha Fox

    He is posting new support of her now and her pro-Assad bill, and she is again silent when it comes to disavowing his support.

    • dopamineboy

      This is the problem when people just react to headlines without deeper inquiry. This is what Tulsi has said re her “pro-Assad bill” – If we continue to spend trillions of dollars on costly interventionist
      regime change wars, overthrowing dictators we don’t like, we will not be
      able to afford to make any real progress on all the other issues that
      are so important to all of us. There is no denying that the interventionist wars in Iraq and Libya that
      were propagated as necessary to relieve human suffering actually
      increased human suffering in those countries — many times over. Our war to overthrow the Assad government has strengthened rather than weakened our enemies like ISIS. Many people simply have not learned from the past. They’ve learned nothing from Iraq & our overthrow of Saddam Hussein.” Get the point?

      • Sasha Fox

        Her argument is that we should prop up a dictator because it will help Russia.

  • dopamineboy

    Stop bashing our Tulsi

    • Sasha Fox

      Maybe she should disavow support from the KKK immediately and question why she’s getting support from groups like that.

      • dopamineboy

        I guess you didn’t bother to see she tweeted about it – “Ur white nationalism is pure evil” Did you really think she supported the KKK? And what other “groups like that” are supposedly supporting her?

        • Sasha Fox

          She hadn’t when I posted that, and it had already been a day.

          I think that she’s anti-Muslim and pushes a pro-Putin line. White nationalist groups agree with her on that.

          • Anno

            That is such bullshit, given that the article you are commenting on shows the tweet you said you didn’t read. It shows your agenda. She has also consistently opposed discrimination against Muslims and is supported by Muslims. See http://www.newslogue.com/debate/326/CaitlinJohnstone
            She has also opposed Putin’s aggression in Ukraine https://gabbard.house.gov/news/press-releases/rep-tulsi-gabbard-russia-must-face-consequences-continued-aggression-ukraine

          • Sasha Fox

            This article is talking about a different time David Duke supported her and she was slow to distance herself from it.

            She and David Duke seem to align their thinking often.

          • Anno

            David Duke aligns with her on the topic of US stopping it’s regime change war in Syria. That is great. She obviously doesn’t align with him on White nationalism, which is no surprise.

            Slow to response – haha, like she has nothing else to do besides responding to tweets from David Duke, assuming she even saw his tweet or knew who he was in the first place. Most likely someone else brought it to her attention and then she replied

  • Anno

    How do you know Tulsi even knew that David Duke endorsed her till the 27th

  • PJohnson

    I’d question whether David Duke’s someone worth responding to at all, not whether Rep. Gabbard was tardy in replying to him. Why do you consider his website rantings to be something that deserves immediate consideration and replies from our lawmakers?