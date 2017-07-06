TOMORROW, July 7: Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz to hold town hall meeting on Lanai

Don’t blame us for the last-second news: U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, will hold a town hall meeting on Lanai on Friday, July 7. According to a news release his office sent out TODAY, “Senator Schatz will give updates on his work in Washington and take questions from constituents on their concerns.”

Given all the fun and games going on in Washington these days (Affordable Care Act repeal, proposed Medicare slashing, withdrawal from the Paris Accord, North Korean missile tests, etc.) we’re sure Schatz will have a lot to talk about.

The town hall will take place at the Lanai High and Elementary School cafeteria (555 Fraser Ave., Lanai City) at 12 noon on Friday, July 7.

Photo courtesy U.S. Senate