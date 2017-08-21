THIS JUST IN: U.S. Senator Brian Schatz to hold Maui Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22

Sorry for the late notice, but this only came in a few moments ago: at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22 (that’s tomorrow), U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, will hold a town hall meeting right here on Maui.

Assuming you don’t have to work, this is your big chance to ask Senator Schatz all manner of questions about the chaos in Washington right now: the federal government abandoning work on climate change, growing talk of impeaching President Donald Trump, Trump’s idiotic nomination of birther/fool Sam Clovis to be “Chief Scientist” at the US Department of Agriculture, etc.

The town hall starts at 12 noon at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center (780 Onehee Ave., Kahului).

Photo courtesy U.S. Senate