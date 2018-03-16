Talk Story with Tulsi’s Team at Maui Coffee Attic

Talk Story with Tulsi’s Team at the Maui Coffee Attic on Tuesday, Mar. 20. Maui Outreach Liaison Katie McMillan will be available for one-on-one federal agency casework assistant. Here’s an opportunity to learn more about your private matters in regards to Medicare claims, passports and visas, federal student loans, social security, veteran benefits and more. There will be a sign-up sheet and appointments are first-come, first-served. Free. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Gabbard.house.gov/casework
Photo courtesy Facebook/Tulsi Gabbard
Comments