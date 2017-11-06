Senator Brian Schatz introduces bill that prohibits President Trump from nuking North Korea without Congressional authorization

Got a news release from U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, on Oct. 31. It talks about a little new bill from Schatz and seven other U.S. Senators (all Democrats, natch), that prohibits “President [Donald] Trump from starting a preemptive war against North Korea, absent an imminent threat or without express authorization from Congress.”

Talk about a Halloween fright. But we live in a time when rampant white supremacism, racism, arrogance and threats of violence rule our political discourse–so of course our deranged president makes weekly threats to launch nuclear war at North Korea, one of the poorest nations on Earth.

“Our bill makes it clear that the president does not have the authority to engage in preventive war without approval from Congress, and it goes so far as to tie the purse strings so that the president will have to ask for Congressional approval before taking any preventive action, ” said Schatz in the news release. “I want to emphasize what this bill does not do. It does not limit the ability of the United States to protect our allies. Japan, South Korea, and every other ally of the United States should rest assured that we stand with them, and we will have their backs.”

Of course, the bill is doomed because Congressional Republicans would rather risk setting fire to the world burn than do anything that might imperil their plans to slash taxes for the rich.

Click here to read the bill.

Photo of Operation Crossroads nuclear bomb test: U.S. Department of Defense/Wikipedia