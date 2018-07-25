Sand Mining Moratorium Extended After Public Outcry

Last week, the Moratorium on Sand Mining of Central Maui Inland Sand expired. The moratorium was signed into law as an ordinance in January of this year to give the county time to assess the sand, which holds immeasurable value as a known burial ground and resting place of Native Hawaiian iwi kupuna (ancestral bones), as well as a non-renewable natural resource. The ordinance set a time frame of six months to conduct a study on the amount of Central Maui inland sand which stretches from Wailuku and Kahului all the way to Ma‘alaea. The moratorium stated, “it is necessary to limit and regulate the mining of inland sand until such time as: 1) an ordinance regulating the mining, extracting, or removing of inland sand is adopted, and 2) the Maui Inland Sand Resource Quantification Study (2006) is updated.”

Yet, the resource quantification study update remains unfinished and there is no ordinance to regulate sand mining. So when Jul. 19 marked the end of this six-month period and the moratorium, many environmentalists and advocates of historical, cultural preservation were concerned that sand mining would resume without proper assessment or debate over the use, development, or mining of the sand and its natural and historical resources.

Attempts to put an extension on the sand mining moratorium through a County Council ordinance were initially thwarted when Council Chair Mike White declined to put the item on the agenda for the Jul. 20 council meeting. Advocates for the moratorium were outraged. The move meant they were excluded from testifying against the resumption of sand mining at the council meeting because of the issue’s absence from the day’s agenda. As moratorium proponents planned a demonstration outside the county building for Jul. 20, however, a new avenue for action appeared.

White’s agenda contained a communication from the Department of Finance regarding 81 contracts/grants. One of these was an extension of the unfinished sand resource quantification study. Activists, who had lined High Street an hour before the council meeting to wave protest signs, moved to the hall of the eighth floor of the council building, lining the council chamber to speak on this item. This led to powerful testimony.

“People are buried in these places,” one testifier seethed. “The fact that I have to find somebody that’s not even from here to tell you people that my family is in the sand… That’s the problem. That’s the biggest problem. That’s the disconnect right there and the problem’s never gonna get solved until that disconnect is gone… It seems that you guys are lacking in your fiduciary duties to protect us as kanaka. You guys expect us to give you guys our votes every year to support you guys in everything you guys do, but where are you guys when we need these things passed to support our kanaka of the past, our kanaka of the present, and the kanaka of the future?”

Discussion on the moratorium extension continued during a Jul. 23 meeting of the Infrastructure and Environmental Management Committee. “At this point an ordinance regulating mining, extracting, or removing of inland sand has not yet been adopted,” councilwoman and IEM committee chair Elle Cochran said at the meeting. “So given that these steps have not taken place, our iwi kupuna are still at risk of sand mining in Central Maui. In order to ensure ancestral remains are not disturbed from their resting place, we must extend this moratorium and allow extra time for long term solutions.”

By the end of the meeting, the bill for an ordinance to extend the sand mining moratorium until December 31, 2018 passed the committee. It will appear on the council agenda for all councilmembers to vote on.

This is a significant but brief victory for iwi protectors and environmentalists. It is but a piece of the larger, ongoing debate about sacred spaces in Hawai‘i and the sovereignty of Native Hawaiians and indigenous culture to have a voice in land use – a debate that has reached boiling points at Mauna Kea and Haleakala. It is simply the beginning of a discussion regarding the importance of our sand resources and their management.

To be clear, the moratorium doesn’t resolve the grievances of the citizens that came to testify and demonstrate for on Friday. The quantification study is just that: a quantification study. It is intended to get a measurement of sand quantity, not an archaeological inventory. As developers scan Central Maui for potential projects, it will be essential to proactively push for an assessment of the historical and cultural value of this land to ensure respect for the Native Hawaiians whose kupuna rest there.

As the pressures of outside change continue to squeeze this place, we must ask: How do we balance the needs to honor indigenous culture, protect the environment, and ensure prosperity for residents?

Photo courtesy Iwi Protectors