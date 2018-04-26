Quizunderstood: Which Maui legislator had to deal with a fake Facebook profile?

1. On April 20, Hawaii News Now reported that someone had created a fake Facebook profile of a Maui legislator and scammed at least one of the legislator’s friends out of $500. Who is the Maui legislator?

A. Sen. J. Kalani English

B. Sen. Roz Baker

C. Rep. Angus McKelvey

D. Rep. Kaniela Ing

E. Rep. Justin Woodson

2. Two Maui legislators were among the introducers of HB 2594, which “Appropriates funds for the Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission to restore, preserve, and determine the appropriate uses of Kaho‘olawe island.” One of the legislators was Rep. Lynn DeCoite. Who was the other?

A. Rep. Kaniela Ing

B. Rep. Angus McKelvey

C. Rep. Joe Souki

D. Rep. Justin Woodson

E. Rep. Kyle Yamashita

3. State House and Senate finance committees finalized the state’s budget on April 20, the House of Representatives media office announced that day. How much money is appropriated for “Design and construction for baggage handling system, holdroom and gate improvements, and federal environmental impact statement” at Kahului Airport?

A. $10,035,000

B. $12,000,000

C. $13,470,000

D. $16,155,000

E. $17,600,000

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: B–Sen. Roz Baker

2: B–Rep. Angus McKelvey

3: D–$16,155,00

Photo: Pixabay